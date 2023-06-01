Gay and trans people deserve to live without persecution in the US. Why is that so hard? | Margaret Sullivan

Category: Sex Hits: 2
Conservative activists in America are doing everything they can to treat LGBTQ people as less than human
Pride Month is here, and this year it’s happening in a tough environment.
American corporations – although eager to declare their support for LGBTQ+ people in order to better market their products – are often quick to retreat when protests follow.
