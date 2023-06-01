Man faced homophobic abuse in London care home, partner says

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 01 June 2023 15:00 Hits: 1

Ted Brown warns about gay people being ‘pushed back into the closet’ after Noel Glynn was beaten by staff

A man experienced homophobic abuse in a care home that left him with bruising on his body and an apparent cigarette burn on his hand, his partner has said, as he said people were being pushed “back into the closet” when at their most vulnerable.

Ted Brown said his civil partner, the LGBT activist Noel Glynn, who died in 2021, was beaten, taunted and mistreated by care home staff. He said they also refused to recognise their relationship – referring to Brown as Glynn’s “friend” or “father”.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/society/2023/jun/01/noel-glynn-ted-brown-homophobic-abuse-care-home-croydon-london