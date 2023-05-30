White supremacist who targeted LGBTQ+ “pedos” confesses to owning child pornography

Articles

Jared Michael Boyce, a recently arrested member of the white nationalist anti-LGBTQ+ organization Patriot Front, has pleaded guilty to possessing images of child sexual abuse. He had previously accused LGBTQ+ people of “grooming children” and advocated for hanging pedophiles and Jews.

FBI agents reportedly found 22 images of child pornography on Boyce’s phone. The images included “children from toddlers to prepubescents performing sexual acts” and also minors “exposing their genitals,” court documents said.

Boyce admitted that the images belonged to him, the court documents added. He also told investigators that he had had “sexually-themed conversations about children” in an online chatroom, had transferred images of child sex abuse, and had sent an explicit photo of his genitals to a 16-year-old girl.

He pleaded guilty to nine felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and a misdemeanor of dealing in harmful material to a minor, KSL-TV reported. Though he faced up to 30 years in prison for the crimes, on Tuesday, a judge sentenced him only to a year in prison and three years probation.

Boyce was one of 31 Patriot Front members arrested last June for plotting a riot at a northern Idaho Pride event. The group had crowded into a U-Haul truck that was pulled over by police. The white supremacists were clad in identical khaki pants, dark blue shirts and masks and carried homemade riot gear. They were charged with misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot.

Shortly after his arrest, Boyce’s mother, Karen Amsden, kicked him out of her house for refusing to quit the white supremacist group.

She told The Daily Beast that after her son got out of jail in Idaho she told him, “Well, then you can’t live here. You can choose between Patriot Front and your family.”

“And he’s like, ‘Well, I can’t quit Patriot Front,’” Amsden recounted. “I’m like, ‘Well, then you’ve just chosen. So pack your stuff and get out of my house.’”

Boyce’s Twitter bio calls him an “Alpha Chad” (a slang term for a sexually active dominant male) and “Patriot through and f**king through,” and he uses the handle @PedosnJooshang (“pedos and Jews hang”).

His mother said that her son told her, “Don’t believe the media, mom. We were just there because they’re grooming kids,” echoing language that rightwing politicians like Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) have been using for months to vilify LGBTQ+ people.

“He’s so misguided and bought into all their rhetoric,” she said. “It just makes me sick.”

