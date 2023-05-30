Japan government under renewed pressure to end same-sex marriage ban

Articles

Calls grow for marriage equality as another court rules ban is unconstitutional

Pressure is building on Japan’s government to legalise same-sex unions after a court ruled that a ban on them was unconstitutional.

Rights advocates said the ruling on Tuesday by Nagoya district court was a step forward in the campaign to end Japan’s status as the only G7 country not to fully recognise same-sex unions.

