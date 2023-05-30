I’m heartbroken at my exile from Uganda. Don’t let them erase our queer community

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 30 May 2023 07:00 Hits: 2

Under the new anti-LGBTQ+ law, I face 10 years’ jail for being non-binary. For my art, I could be jailed for another 20 years

I’ve been exiled from Uganda. As a non-binary photographer and activist, I’ve documented the realities of queer life in my home country for more than seven years. Now the anti-homosexuality bill, which was signed into law by President Yoweri Museveni on Monday, makes both my art and my existence punishable by jail, or even death.

Since the bill was approved by MPs in March, I’ve spent almost every waking hour crowdfunding and campaigning to support my community through this dark period in Uganda’s history.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2023/may/30/im-heartbroken-at-my-exile-from-uganda-dont-let-them-erase-our-queer-community