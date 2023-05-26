Lauren Boebert says LGBTQ+ people are “degenerates” in calling for North Face boycott

Articles

The same day as recordings were made public that showed her intervening as one of her sons called 911 crying and saying that her husband Jayson Boebert was “throwing me around,” Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) called LGBTQ+ people “degenerates.”

She was writing about The North Face’s brand partnership with outdoorsy drag queen Pattie Gonia, something that has many on the right upset this week and had them calling for a boycott. Pattie Gonia made an Instagram video announcing the brand’s “Summer of Pride” event, and The North Face is also selling some clothes with rainbow patterns on them.

“We’re here to invite you to come out… in nature with us!” Pattie Gonia says in the video while wearing a rainbow skirt in a forest. The video is rather innocuous – there were no sexual jokes, foul language, or nudity – but it has received numerous hateful comments from people saying they’re not going to buy from The North Face anymore.

“Well, I guess North Face wanted to get a taste of what conservatives did to Bud Light and Target,” Boebert wrote. “How many times do we have to explain to the woke marketing departments at these disgusting companies that America is not a nation of degenerates?”

“Let’s make it as shameful to wear North Face as it is to drink Bud Light!”

The word “degenerate” comes from a Latin word that means “to be inferior to one’s ancestors” and is associated with the Third Reich. Many far-right ideologies still use it today to emphasize their belief that society used to be better and that people doing things they don’t like is a sign of a loss of morality over time, especially when they’re talking about LGBTQ+ people. Televangelist Jerry Falwell, one of the biggest anti-gay activists of the 20th century, famously called Ellen DeGeneres “Ellen Degenerate” when she came out in the 90s.

Earlier this week, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was also upset at The North Face for the same video and went so far as to say that she said that she was giving up all name-brand clothing.

“Big name brands sexually targeting children makes me want to buy all generic brand clothing now,” Greene wrote. “Besides.. we can save a fortune NOT wasting money on labels that are grooming our children.” She added the hashtag #BoycottGroomers, a reference to how many on the right believe that LGBTQ+ people are child sex abusers.

