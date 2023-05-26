6 celebrities who know what it means to be allies to their LGBTQ+ children

Articles

Even for a supportive parent, it can be daunting when a child comes out. Often, it leads to an array of questions. What are the right things to say? What do they need from me? How can I support them? How can I be an ally if I’m not LGBTQ+ myself?

Truthfully, there’s no one way to parent and support an LGBTQ+ child, and while there maybe be challenges to navigate, chances are all your child wants is to be accepted and to hear a guarantee that your love for them will not waiver.

It’s equally as important to listen to your child and for your commitment to allyship to extend outwards to the community as a whole.

Some celebrity parents instantly come to mind when the topic of LGBTQ+ allyship arises, using their fanbase and large platforms to promote acceptance. They have been there not only to meet their own children’s needs, but to make a positive difference for the rest of us.

Let’s celebrate some celeb parents who are getting allyship right.

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis has made clear she unconditionally supports her transgender daughter. The Oscar-winning actress revealed in July 2021 that she and her husband, director Christopher Guest, “have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby.”

She’s since said that Ruby’s transition helped her dismantle the “old ideas” she had about gender, having realized that life is a “constant metamorphosis.”

The Halloween icon – who is also a mom to daughter Annie – has admitted that she’s had a lot of learning to do when it comes to “new terminology and words,” but Ruby has made it clear that the support is there unfalteringly, ensuring she isn’t “mad” about pronoun slip-ups.

What’s more, Curtis has reaffirmed her commitment to the trans community time and time again, whether it’s with an Instagram post or renaming her Academy Award with they/them pronouns in solidarity.

“I am here to support Ruby. That is my job, just as it is to care and love and support her older sister, Annie, in her journeys,” the Everything Everywhere All At Once star told People.

“I’m a grateful student. I’m learning so much from Ruby. The conversation is ongoing. But I want to know: How can I do this better?”

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s daughter, Zaya, came out as trans in 2020 at the age of 12. Zaya told her family that she had known since she was three years old, but it took her father, in particular, a little longer to catch up.

In a conversation on Good Morning America, the former basketball star recalled: “I knew early on that I had to check myself. That’s what I knew. I knew early on that I had to ask myself questions.”

“I’ve been a person in a locker room that has been a part of the conversation that has said the wrong phrases and the wrong words myself. As I got older and I watched my daughter grow, I had to go and look at myself in the mirror and say, ‘Who are you? What are you going to do if your child comes home and says, “Dad, I’m not a boy… I’m a trans girl.” What are you going to do?’ That was my moment of realization.”

This means everything @michelleobama Our family appreciates your love and support https://t.co/3i3g4EJjK5 February 28, 2023

The proud parents have since been educated by Zaya, with Wade hailing her as “our leader” as she sits them down for conversations and talks things through.

Wade told People: “When I look at Zaya, I get hope. Because I’m like, ok, we raised [our kids] to be authentic.”

Cynthia Nixon

Cynthia Nixon shared in June 2018 that her son Samuel, 26, is transgender.

The star previously said the news came while Samuel was away at school and was very surprising to her.

She said at the start she found it challenging to switch pronouns, as Sam used they/them pronouns for a while before changing to he/him.

However, the Sex and the City actress fully supports her son and said certain terminology has become easier to use over time.

She also called out J.K. Rowling’s anti-trans views after the Harry Potter author argued that “sex is real” on Twitter and shared various anti-trans comments.

“It was really painful for him because so much of his childhood was tied up with Harry Potter,” Nixon told The Independent.

“We’re a Harry Potter family. The books seem to be about championing people who are different, so for her to select this one group of people who are obviously different and sort of deny their existence, it’s just… it’s really baffling. I know she feels like she’s standing up for feminism, but I don’t get it.”

Jennifer Lopez

While performing at the Los Angeles Dodgers Blue Diamond Gala, Jennifer Lopez introduced her child, Emme, onto the stage for a duet using they/them pronouns.

“The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this,” Lopez began, in a moment that soon went viral.

“And I ask them to sing with me all the time and they won’t. So, this is a very special occasion. They are very, very busy. Booked. And pricey. They cost me when they come out. But they’re worth every single penny because they’re my favorite duet partner of all time,” JLo added, as teen Emme walked out, holding a rainbow microphone.

The “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” hitmaker then duetted with her child to Christina Perri’s “A Thousand Years.”

This was far from the first time the “On The Floor” singer showed her support for the LGBTQ+ community. She previously received GLAAD’s Vanguard Award and executive produced the ABC Family show The Fosters, which centered a biracial lesbian couple raising their kids.

Busy Philipps

During an episode of her podcast, Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best, Phillips revealed that her child, Birdie, “prefers they/them”, having come out at age 10.

She explained that Birdie was fine with Phillips talking about the fact that her child was also gay.

The actress previously said, “Expectations to take care of other people are put on girls from a very young age — I should say girls or femme-presenting kids. That’s what Birdie is, femme-presenting non-binary.”

She continued, “My mom is older and wants to understand the pronoun conversation more.

“There are some really good books out there — like What’s Your Pronoun? Beyond He & She by Dennis Baron.”

“I said to my mother, ‘Here’s the deal: You don’t have to understand it.’ That’s how I feel about all human rights — you don’t have to understand it. You can choose to believe what you want, but you don’t get to have jurisdiction over anyone else’s body or belief system.”

Marcia Gay Harden

Marcia Gay Harden’s son, Hudson, came out to his family as gay in his teens.

Hudson is a make-up influencer and has even glammed up his famous mom on his YouTube channel.

Speaking previously to Yahoo about her memoir, The Seasons of My Mother, the star explained what her own mom taught her about motherhood.

“Mom said she loved all her children individually because they were all individuals. And I understand that completely. It’s about acceptance. My kids are each very different.

“My son is openly gay. And, of course, I accept him. I love him unconditionally.”

She and Hudson went on to attend the Family Equality Council’s Impact Awards together, as she said the cause is “dear” to her.

“I just want to make sure he [Hudson] gets to have a family when he wants one.”

Harden recently participated in the “Drag Isn’t Dangerous” telethon, where she declared that all three of her children are queer, and they drive her to fight for LGBTQ+ rights.

“What drives me is my children are all queer,” she said. “My eldest child is non-binary. My son is gay. My youngest is fluid. And you know, they are my kids and they teach me every day.”

