Florida restaurant sues Ron DeSantis over law banning drag performances

Published on Thursday, 25 May 2023

Hamburger Mary’s in Orlando says law has ‘everything to do with the continued oppression of the LGBTQ+ community’

A restaurant in Orlando, Florida, is suing the state’s rightwing governor, the Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, over a law that bans drag performances.

On Monday, Hamburger Mary’s filed suit in the US district court of the middle district of Florida, alleging a violation of first amendment rights by the state, DeSantis and Melanie Griffin, secretary of the state’s business department.

