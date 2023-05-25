The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Florida restaurant sues Ron DeSantis over law banning drag performances

Hamburger Mary’s in Orlando says law has ‘everything to do with the continued oppression of the LGBTQ+ community’

A restaurant in Orlando, Florida, is suing the state’s rightwing governor, the Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, over a law that bans drag performances.

On Monday, Hamburger Mary’s filed suit in the US district court of the middle district of Florida, alleging a violation of first amendment rights by the state, DeSantis and Melanie Griffin, secretary of the state’s business department.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/may/25/florida-restaurant-sues-ron-desantis-drag-ban-law

