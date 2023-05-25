The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Rightwing group takes aim at Target for offering Pride-themed merchandise

The retailer removed some apparel the CPAC group called ‘demonic paraphernalia’ amid death threats to designer

The rightwing Conservative Political Action Coalition (CPAC) has attacked the US retailer Target over items in its Pride collection, the latest in a wave of conservative backlash against LGBTQ communities and businesses that promote their civil rights.

The political group issued a statement on Thursday calling out the retailer for “promoting demonic paraphernalia” that is included in its LGBTQ+ collection.

