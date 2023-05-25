Rightwing group takes aim at Target for offering Pride-themed merchandise

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 25 May 2023 18:01

The retailer removed some apparel the CPAC group called ‘demonic paraphernalia’ amid death threats to designer

The rightwing Conservative Political Action Coalition (CPAC) has attacked the US retailer Target over items in its Pride collection, the latest in a wave of conservative backlash against LGBTQ communities and businesses that promote their civil rights.

The political group issued a statement on Thursday calling out the retailer for “promoting demonic paraphernalia” that is included in its LGBTQ+ collection.

