Travis Alabanza and Danielle Jawando win 2023 Jhalak prizes for writers of colour

Judges described None of the Above, Alabanza’s memoir about being genderqueer, as ‘desperately important’, and said every teenager should read Jawando’s young adult novel When Our Worlds Collided

Travis Alabanza’s “vulnerable and urgent” memoir exploring genderqueer identities has won the 2023 Jhalak prize, while a coming-of-age novel by Danielle Jawando has taken the Jhalak children’s and young adult award.

Alabanza’s None of the Above and Jawando’s When Our Worlds Collided were announced as winners at a ceremony in London on Thursday. The prizes recognise the best writing by British or British-resident writers of colour.

