Lauren Boebert’s son called 911 alleging abuse. She says nothing happened.

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 25 May 2023 20:00 Hits: 1

Two unearthed 911 calls and a police log show that one of Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-CO) sons called 911 in December 2022, crying and scared, saying that his father Jayson Boebert was “throwing” him around the house and that he was going to go stay with his mother. Minutes later, the child called 911 again and recanted, and Lauren Boebert took over the call and said he was not being abused.

Insider reports that the teen son called 911 on December 11 at 6:46 p.m., crying. He said that his father was “throwing me around.”

The dispatcher asked the teen if his father was with him.

Get the Daily Brief The news you care about, reported on by the people who care about you. The news you care about, reported on by the people who care about you.

“Yes, he was throwing me across,” the teen said. “He called me a psycho, when he’s the….”

The dispatcher asked the teen if there are weapons in the house. The Boeberts used to own a gun-themed restaurant, Lauren Boebert’s rise to political notoriety started with gun rights advocacy, and she has posted pictures online of her small kids playing in their home near loaded rifles.

“I mean, there are weapons in the house, yeah, but I don’t think he’d use them on me,” he responded. “He just does this to me so much.”

The teen was still crying when the dispatcher said she was sending an officer to the house.

“I’m in the driveway, but my mom’s staying down at the farmhouse because there’s problems with them. I’m going down there where he can’t get to me,” the son said. The farmhouse is 400 yards away from the main house on their property.”

Five minutes after the call ended, the teen called back. A woman could be heard in the recording yelling in the background.

“All I wanted to say was is me and my dad were starting to yell. He didn’t really get physical with me,” the son said. Then Lauren Boebert grabbed the phone.

“Hi, I’m the mom,” she stated. “OK. There was an argument over dinner. I understand you guys got to come and talk to them. I’m down at our second location with [our son] getting ready for an event.”

“Just to let you know, I have him,” she continued. “His dad’s at the house.”

The dispatcher said that an officer was going to their home to help the teen.

“He doesn’t need help,” Lauren Boebert responded. “But yeah, they can come here.”

A police report noted that Jayson Boebert said he got into a verbal argument with his son but claimed that he didn’t hit the teen. “Maybe the door touched his butt on the way out.”

“He started yelling at his dad first and his dad wasn’t physical,” the teen told the officer who responded. The log notes that the teen “wasn’t sure why he said that his dad hurt him, but he was upset.”

Jayson Boebert told Insider that no abuse occurred that day.

“He overreacted. We’re back to being a family,” he said. He said that all of his sons went through a phase between the ages of 14 and 16 where they don’t get along with him. It’s not clear what that means since only one of his four sons – 17-year-old Tyler – is over the age of 16.

“Every teenage boy is going to want to test the bull,” he said. “We’ve gotten over it.”

“The safety and well-being of my family are the most important things in the world to me,” Lauren Boebert said today. “We’ve had some tough times and heartache. I’ve taken action to ensure there are better days ahead for all of us.”

Lauren Boebert filed for divorce from Jayson earlier this month. According to an affidavit from the process server, Jayson Boebert “started yelling and using profanities, and told me that I was trespassing and that he was calling the Sheriff’s Office” when he was served with the divorce papers. “I told him I was leaving the documents on the chair outside of the door, he closed the door then let the dogs out.”

Lauren Boebert denied that allegation on behalf of Jayson, saying that he “doesn’t drink Bud Light” — so even though she wasn’t there she knows he didn’t attack the process server. It’s not clear why she brought up Bud Light other than to reference the Dylan Mulvaney brand partnership.

Jayson Boebert has a history of arrests, including when he pled guilty to public indecency and lewd exposure after he exposed himself to a 16-year-old girl and an adult woman at a bowling alley. Lauren Boebert, then 17, was a witness.

He was also booked for a domestic violence charge in February 2004 against Lauren Boebert, a year before they married. A spokesperson for the Garfield associate county court clerk said that he “did unlawfully strike, shove or kick… and subjected her to physical contact.”

Three months later that year, Lauren Boebert allegedly scratched Jayson Boebert’s face and chest and trashed his home, according to a police report, leading to charges of third-degree assault, criminal mischief, and underage drinking. It’s not known what happened with those charges.

Lauren Boebert has long faced criticism for her views on parent/child relationships. Earlier this week, she claimed that children are the property of their parents, an authoritarian understanding of family relationships.

“The Biden administration continues to claim children ‘belong to all of us,’” she tweeted. “No! Children are not property of the state. They belong to their parents!”

She announced earlier this year that her oldest son, who’s 17, will be making her a grandmother soon, something she announced as she blasted public schools for teaching children sex education.

“I mean they have comprehensive sex-ed,” she said at the CPAC this year. “They’re teaching kids how to have and enjoy sex – and even same-sex sex.”

She claimed that rural teens have kids more often than other teens because “rural conservative communities… value life.”

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2023/05/lauren-boeberts-son-called-911-alleging-abuse-she-says-nothing-happened/