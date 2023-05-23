Dodgers re-invite drag nuns to Pride Night after cutting them

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 23 May 2023 22:16 Hits: 0

Baseball team apologizes to Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence after removing group from event amid conservative opposition

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced that the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a well-known San Francisco order of queer and trans “nuns” that has existed since the 1970s, are once again welcome at the team’s annual Pride Night.

Last week, the baseball team rescinded the group’s invitation after a Republican senator from Florida wrote a letter accusing the sisters, a group which came to prominence during the Aids crisis, of being anti-Christian activists. The group, which does charitable and protest work in addition to its street drag show performances, was set to receive an award during a ceremony before a 16 June game against the San Francisco Giants.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/may/23/los-angeles-dodgers-queer-drag-nuns