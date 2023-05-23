The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Malaysia confiscates ‘LGBT’ rainbow Swatch watches

Category: Sex Hits: 0

Officials seize 164 watches from Pride collection, with watchmaker promising to ‘replenish the stock and display them on-shelf’

Swiss watchmaker Swatch has said Malaysian authorities seized 164 rainbow-coloured watches worth a total of US$14,000 from its Pride collection.

LGBT people are discriminated against in Malaysia where homosexuality is forbidden and sodomy can be punished with imprisonment and corporal punishment, although enforcement is rare.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/may/24/malaysia-confiscates-lgbt-rainbow-swatch-watches

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version