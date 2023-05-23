Malaysia confiscates ‘LGBT’ rainbow Swatch watches

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 23 May 2023

Officials seize 164 watches from Pride collection, with watchmaker promising to ‘replenish the stock and display them on-shelf’

Swiss watchmaker Swatch has said Malaysian authorities seized 164 rainbow-coloured watches worth a total of US$14,000 from its Pride collection.

LGBT people are discriminated against in Malaysia where homosexuality is forbidden and sodomy can be punished with imprisonment and corporal punishment, although enforcement is rare.

