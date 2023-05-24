‘Threats’ prompt Target stores in US to withdraw some Pride Collection products

Articles

Items removed from sale and others moved to back of stores after ‘confrontational behavior’ towards employees

Target, which rolled out a Pride Collection in the US at the start of May, is withdrawing some of the products after facing customer backlash, saying it is acting to protect employee safety.

The products Target is withdrawing are being removed from all its US stores and from its website. It has been offering more than 2,000 Pride Collection products including clothing, books, music and home furnishings. The items include “gender fluid” mugs, “queer all year” calendars, and books for children aged 2-8 titled Bye Bye Binary, Pride 1,2,3 and I’m Not A Girl.

