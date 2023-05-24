The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

‘Threats’ prompt Target stores in US to withdraw some Pride Collection products

Category: Sex Hits: 0

Items removed from sale and others moved to back of stores after ‘confrontational behavior’ towards employees

Target, which rolled out a Pride Collection in the US at the start of May, is withdrawing some of the products after facing customer backlash, saying it is acting to protect employee safety.

The products Target is withdrawing are being removed from all its US stores and from its website. It has been offering more than 2,000 Pride Collection products including clothing, books, music and home furnishings. The items include “gender fluid” mugs, “queer all year” calendars, and books for children aged 2-8 titled Bye Bye Binary, Pride 1,2,3 and I’m Not A Girl.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/may/24/target-stores-us-withdraw-some-pride-collection-lgbtq-products-items

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version