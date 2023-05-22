NAACP says Florida is ‘actively hostile’ to minorities and issues travel warning

Articles

Published on Monday, 22 May 2023

Civil rights group cites Governor Ron DeSantis’s ‘attempts to erase Black history’ and other groups have followed suit

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People has issued a travel advisory for the state of Florida, calling the state “actively hostile” to minorities as Florida’s conservative government limits diversity efforts in schools.

In a Saturday press release, the civil rights organization better known as the NAACP said the travel warning comes as Florida’s governor, Ron DeSantis, “attempts to erase Black history and to restrict diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in Florida schools”.

