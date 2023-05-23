People have been asking why there are so many Nazis in Melbourne. But a better question is why are there so few? | Jeff Sparrow

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 23 May 2023 01:56 Hits: 2

If the authorities won’t stand up to fascists, ordinary people must be prepared to come out in numbers

The recent cancellation of drag queen storytime events sets a terrible precedent, providing an opportunity for the thugs of the far right to recruit.

Perhaps understandably, people interstate have been asking why there are so many Nazis in Melbourne. But a better question would be why there are so few.

Sign up for a weekly email featuring our best reads

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/may/23/people-have-been-asking-why-there-are-so-many-nazis-in-melbourne-but-a-better-question-is-why-are-there-so-few