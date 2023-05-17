The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Academics condemn ‘threats’ against Oxford Union in Kathleen Stock row

Letter claims student union trying to force debating society to disinvite former university professor over transgender views

A group of Oxford academics claim “coercion and financial threats” are being used to force the Oxford Union debating club to cancel an appearance by Kathleen Stock.

Stock, a former university professor who argues that transgender people cannot expect all the rights afforded by biological sex, is due to speak at the Oxford Union later this month. Her appearance is opposed by several LGBTQ+ groups and student organisations in the city.

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/may/17/academics-condemn-threats-against-oxford-union-in-kathleen-stock-row

