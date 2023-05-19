The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Cancelling Victorian LGBTQ+ events in response to threats only rewards extremists, expert warns

Category: Sex Hits: 3

Emergency meeting to address the targeting of LGBTQ+ events hears from extremism expert who says cancellations are exploited as victories by far right

Cancelling events such as drag storytime because of threats from far right groups only emboldens opposition to them, an extremism expert who has advised Victorian councils has warned.

About 100 representatives from councils across the state came together on Thursday to discuss the rising levels of disruptive behaviour directed at meetings and LGBTQ+ events such as drag storytime.

Sign up for Guardian Australia’s free morning and afternoonemail newsletters for your daily news roundup

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/may/20/cancelling-victorian-lgbtq-events-in-response-to-threats-only-rewards-extremists-expert-warns

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version