Category: Sex Published on Friday, 19 May 2023 15:00 Hits: 3

Emergency meeting to address the targeting of LGBTQ+ events hears from extremism expert who says cancellations are exploited as victories by far right

Cancelling events such as drag storytime because of threats from far right groups only emboldens opposition to them, an extremism expert who has advised Victorian councils has warned.

About 100 representatives from councils across the state came together on Thursday to discuss the rising levels of disruptive behaviour directed at meetings and LGBTQ+ events such as drag storytime.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/may/20/cancelling-victorian-lgbtq-events-in-response-to-threats-only-rewards-extremists-expert-warns