New York Christian university fires two staff for including pronouns in emails – reports

Former employees at Houghton University say administrators claimed pronouns in signatures violated new school policy

A New York Christian university terminated two employees for putting pronouns in their respective email signatures, these former workers allege, according to reports.

Raegan Zelaya and Shua Wilmot, who were residence hall directors at Houghton University, said administrators told them to take the words “she/her” and “he/him” off their email signatures.

