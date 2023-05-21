The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trans girl denied graduation ceremony after US school’s dress-code ruling

ACLU says verdict of federal judge not to reverse decision in Gulfport, Mississippi, is ‘as disappointing as it is absurd’

A transgender girl in Mississippi did not participate in her high school graduation ceremony on Saturday because school officials told her to dress like a boy and a federal judge did not block the officials’ decision, an attorney for the girl’s family said.

Linda Morris, staff attorney at the American Civil Liberties Union’s Women’s Rights Project, said the ruling handed down late on Friday by federal judge Taylor McNeel in the Mississippi city of Gulfport “is as disappointing as it is absurd”.

