‘I stood there with my mouth open. It was a utopia’: 50 years of Olivia, the lesbian cruise company

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 22 May 2023 10:00 Hits: 3

The company, which began as a record label, beat the odds to offer a space where women could ‘come out and be themselves’

Jai Henrietta still remembers the first time she went on an Olivia Travel vacation: “I just stood there with my mouth open. Seeing 2,000 women in one space, all cuddling, holding hands, and kissing – it was a utopia for me.”

Henrietta has now traveled six times with Olivia, the world’s first travel company for lesbians. Her partner, Lyla Row, has been on 13 Olivia trips. For Row, the company takes away that “extra precaution” the couple otherwise has to take on holiday as a same-sex couple. “It’s relaxing, and that’s what a holiday should be – you shouldn’t be worrying about anything else,” she says.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/travel/2023/may/22/olivia-travel-lesbian-cruise