Published on Friday, 19 May 2023

Annual RHS show uses theme of accessibility in effort to broaden appeal of horticulture

Chelsea flower show has long been a staple of the society calendar, with celebrities and royals making an appearance among the peonies and roses.

However, this year, the Royal Horticultural Society is trying to make the show – and horticulture – more inclusive, by putting on special events for children, and encouraging the creation of gardens with an accessibility theme.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2023/may/19/gay-wedding-and-schoolchildren-to-feature-at-inclusive-chelsea-flower-show