Florida: parents of trans children seek to block state ban on gender-affirming care

Published on Friday, 19 May 2023

Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill that prohibits hormone-related therapy to treat gender dysphoria in minors

The parents of three transgender children in Florida are trying to get a federal judge to block a new law that bans gender-affirming care for minors, a signature policy of Republican governor Ron DeSantis as he nears the official launch of his presidential campaign.

US district judge Robert Hinkle on Friday heard arguments from an attorney representing the three families in a case that argues they are being stripped of the right to make medical decisions for their children.

