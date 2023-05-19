The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Nebraska legislature passes 12-week abortion ban after bitter struggle

Category: Sex Hits: 1

Draft law, which governor has promised to sign, also puts restrictions on gender-affirming care for minors

The Nebraska state legislature on Friday approved a 12-week abortion ban and restrictions on gender-affirming care for children in a move so contentious that lawmakers on both sides have said they may be unable to work together in the future.

Conservative lawmakers wrangled just enough votes to end a filibuster and pass a bill with both measures. The Republican governor, Jim Pillen, who pushed for the bill and met with various lawmakers to shore up support, has promised to sign it into law.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/may/19/nebraska-passes-12-week-abortion-ban-trans-gender-affirming-care

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version