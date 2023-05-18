San Francisco names first drag laureate as LGBTQ+ rights under attack in US

Articles

D’Arcy Drollinger will receive $55,000 stipend in 18-month role to ensure city’s drag history is ‘shared, honored and preserved’

Anti-trans legislation is roiling the nation. Bills prohibiting drag performances are cropping up in statehouses. Violence and vitriol are turning children’s drag story hour events into headline-news protests.

San Francisco is fighting back by naming the nation’s first drag laureate, an ambassador-style position designed to represent the city’s famous LGBTQ+ community at a time when rights are under attack.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/may/18/san-francisco-first-drag-laureate-darcy-drollinger