Slovakia on brink of blocking legal recognition for trans people

Published on Wednesday, 17 May 2023

International human rights champions and LGBTQ+ campaigners appeal to MPs to vote against bill proposed by rightwingers

Slovakian MPs are under mounting international pressure to reject a bill that would see the country follow Hungary in effectively putting a stop to decades of legal gender recognition for transgender people.

A vote is expected in parliament within days on a law proposed by conservative and far-right parties that would require someone to have the “correct” set of chromosomes to match their legal gender.

