Slovakia on brink of blocking legal recognition for trans people

Category: Sex Hits: 3
International human rights champions and LGBTQ+ campaigners appeal to MPs to vote against bill proposed by rightwingers
Slovakian MPs are under mounting international pressure to reject a bill that would see the country follow Hungary in effectively putting a stop to decades of legal gender recognition for transgender people.
A vote is expected in parliament within days on a law proposed by conservative and far-right parties that would require someone to have the “correct” set of chromosomes to match their legal gender.Continue reading...
Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/may/17/slovakia-block-legal-recognition-trans-people-lgbtq