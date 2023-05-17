Articles

Published on Wednesday, 17 May 2023

Independent NSW MP asks lawyers to proceed after state’s One Nation leader declines ultimatum to apologise

New South Wales MP Alex Greenwich will launch defamation proceedings against Mark Latham after the state One Nation leader refused to publicly apologise for a homophobic tweet he posted in March.

The independent Sydney MP has also lodged a complaint of homosexual vilification and sexual harassment against Latham and a police complaint.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2023/may/18/alex-greenwich-to-begin-defamation-action-against-mark-latham-over-homophobic-tweet