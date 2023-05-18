Texas doctors depart as attorney general investigates hospital’s gender-affirming care

Articles

Published on Thursday, 18 May 2023

An investigation by the state into adolescent transgender care resulted in the curtailment of treatment for transitioning children

An investigation led by Republican Texas attorney general, Ken Paxton, has sent doctors at an Austin hospital into a panic, causing all the physicians in its adolescent medicine department to depart.

Earlier this week, Dell Children’s Clinic, which provides gender-affirming care for trans children, announced to parents that they would need to find new providers for their children in transition.

