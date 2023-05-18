The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Texas doctors depart as attorney general investigates hospital’s gender-affirming care

Category: Sex Hits: 3

An investigation by the state into adolescent transgender care resulted in the curtailment of treatment for transitioning children

An investigation led by Republican Texas attorney general, Ken Paxton, has sent doctors at an Austin hospital into a panic, causing all the physicians in its adolescent medicine department to depart.

Earlier this week, Dell Children’s Clinic, which provides gender-affirming care for trans children, announced to parents that they would need to find new providers for their children in transition.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/may/18/texas-hospital-inquiry-doctor-exodus

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version