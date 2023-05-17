Clueless Marco Rubio is outraged that LA Dodgers honored drag nuns  

Articles

On Monday, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) proved once again that he just isn’t in on the joke.

The humorless three-term senator from Florida is railing against the Los Angeles Dodgers and all of baseball for the team’s planned community service award to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the irreverent collection of drag nuns with a 40+ year history of good works among the LGBTQ+ community.

Rubio doesn’t get it.

“Why you are allowing an MLB team to honor a group that mocks Christians through diabolical parodies of our faith,” Rubio asks Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, in a squealing letter of inquisition published on his official Senate website.

After all, “Baseball has always been tied to our nation’s values, at the heart of which is faith in God,” claims Rubio.

“I am addressing you now,” the Florida senator writes self-evidently, “to clear up any confusion about where the League stands on this matter.”

Manfred hasn’t responded.

Rubio’s object of ire got their start on Easter Sunday in 1979 in San Francisco’s Castro District, with the appearance of three men dressed as nuns in habits. The Sisters’ first fundraiser in 1980 earned $1500 for San Francisco’s Metropolitan Community Church Cuban Refugee Program.

Soon enough, the group, now a 501-(c)(3) non-profit with orders across the country, had a mission statement. The “leading-edge Order of queer nuns” would be devoted “to community service, ministry and outreach to those on the edges, and to promoting human rights, respect for diversity and spiritual enlightenment.”

“We believe all people have a right to express their unique joy and beauty and we use humor and irreverent wit to expose the forces of bigotry, complacency and guilt that chain the human spirit.”

Enter Marco Rubio.

The 2016 presidential also-ran, briefly the GOP’s next big thing before Donald Trump cut him down to size, is now playing the Catholic standard bearer, waging a holy war against America’s pastime and “a group of gay and transgender drag performers that intentionally mocks and degrades Christians.”

Not to be out-outraged, infamous Catholic homophobe Bill Donohue of the Catholic League accused the MLB of spreading lies, “rewarding hate speech,” and “promoting bigotry” with homosexuals “known for simulating sodomy while dressed as nuns.”

Donohue seemed to revel in the Sisters’ apostasy with detailed descriptions of a “Condom Savior Mass” and sharing monikers like “Sister Homo Fellatio” and “Sister Joyous Reserectum.”

He labeled the group “homosexual bigots.”

In his letter, Rubio is careful to balance his accusations of Catholic bashing with an equal measure of Christian loathing (the words are both mentioned nine times), an indication that the Catholic Cuban American is hitching his political train to the growing Christian Nationalist movement.

In the end, Rubio answers his own question as to why the MLB should “allow” the Dodgers to recognize the Sisters’ good works: “Major League Baseball, as a private organization in a free country, can give awards to whatever groups it chooses, no matter how loathsome.”

But he still isn’t in on the joke.

The Dodgers and LA Pride present their 2023 Community Hero Award to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence on June 16 at the team’s 10th Annual LGBTQ+ Night at Dodger Stadium.

