Malcolm Lochhead obituary

Published on Tuesday, 16 May 2023

My husband, Malcolm Lochhead, who has died aged 74, was a university design lecturer and a much sought-after embroiderer, textile artist and designer whose work adorns many churches across Scotland.

His creations can be seen at Glasgow Cathedral (the shrine of Saint Mungo and the Nurses’ Chapel); the offices of the moderator of the General Assembly; the Chapel Royal at Stirling Castle and the Chapel of St Hild at Durham Cathedral, among many other places. He also designed pulpit and lectern falls for churches, and was responsible for most of the furnishings of the Great Hall and the Queen’s Bedchamber at Stirling Castle.

