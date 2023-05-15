‘If you go down, I’m going down too’: the music stars protesting US anti-drag laws

Articles

Published on Monday, 15 May 2023

As anti-drag legislation continues to affect states across the US, stars such as Lizzo and Orville Peck have been using their stages to fight back

“The energy was honestly like nothing I’ve ever experienced,” recalls the drag performer Britney Banks of her recent surprise appearance at a Lizzo concert at Knoxville, Tennessee’s Thompson-Boling arena. “The roof could have come off.”

Banks is referring to the moment she and a group of fellow performers were invited onstage by Lizzo for a performance of the star’s 2022 song Everybody’s Gay in direct defiance of the restrictive anti-LGBTQ+ laws and sentiment bubbling up in the state.

