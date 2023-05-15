The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

‘If you go down, I’m going down too’: the music stars protesting US anti-drag laws

Category: Sex Hits: 0

As anti-drag legislation continues to affect states across the US, stars such as Lizzo and Orville Peck have been using their stages to fight back

“The energy was honestly like nothing I’ve ever experienced,” recalls the drag performer Britney Banks of her recent surprise appearance at a Lizzo concert at Knoxville, Tennessee’s Thompson-Boling arena. “The roof could have come off.”

Banks is referring to the moment she and a group of fellow performers were invited onstage by Lizzo for a performance of the star’s 2022 song Everybody’s Gay in direct defiance of the restrictive anti-LGBTQ+ laws and sentiment bubbling up in the state.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/music/2023/may/15/musicians-anti-drag-laws-protest-lizzo

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version