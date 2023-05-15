The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Video shows Walgreens guard killing trans organizer Banko Brown as he left store

Category: Sex Hits: 0

San Francisco district attorney says shooting was ‘reasonable’ and no charges will be filed, sparking outrage

Surveillance footage from a Walgreens in San Francisco shows the moment a private security guard killed a young transgender man accused of shoplifting.

The footage captures the guard tackling and punching Banko Brown, 24, on 27 April before fatally shooting him as he exited the store.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/may/15/banko-brown-killed-walgreens-security-guard-video

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version