Video shows Walgreens guard killing trans organizer Banko Brown as he left store

San Francisco district attorney says shooting was ‘reasonable’ and no charges will be filed, sparking outrage
Surveillance footage from a Walgreens in San Francisco shows the moment a private security guard killed a young transgender man accused of shoplifting.
The footage captures the guard tackling and punching Banko Brown, 24, on 27 April before fatally shooting him as he exited the store.Continue reading...
Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/may/15/banko-brown-killed-walgreens-security-guard-video