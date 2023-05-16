The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Victorian councils to hold emergency meeting on far-right targeting of drag queen storytime events

Move comes after at least 10 LGBTQ+ events across Australia cancelled or postponed over the past six months

Councils across Victoria will host an emergency meeting on Thursday to discuss the growing crisis of far-right groups targeting LGBTQ+ events after another drag storytime was cancelled this week.

A drag storytime event at Woodleigh School on the Mornington Peninsula scheduled for Thursday has been cancelled. Another event which was set to take place at Eltham library in Melbourne on Wednesday has been moved online amid threats to staff safety.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2023/may/16/drag-queen-storytime-far-right-victoria-councils-emergency-meeting-lgbtq-events

