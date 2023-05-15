Professor handed out transphobic chocolate bars. Now he’s complaining about the consequences.

Articles

The culture wars reached a small community college in Madera, California recently, when a gay professor got political and handed out gendered – and transphobic – chocolate bars.

He was put on leave for his “neo-pronouns” protest.

David Richardson, a tenured history professor at Madera Community College, brought the chocolate bars to a campus open house on April 29. They were branded “he/him” and “she/her,” with and without nuts.

The gag might have played better for a class of fourth graders or aging Mad Magazine fans.

“I’m being investigated for, ‘creating a hostile work environment based on gender,’” said Richardson, who lost his sense of humor soon after he was handed a notice of administrative leave by a uniformed police officer at the school.

The teacher told Fox News: “I feel as if they’ve been sort of looking for a reason to get rid of me because I don’t share the current opinion on neo-pronouns and that kind of stuff.”

“Everything we do now is geared towards this ideology, and diversity of viewpoint is being eliminated.”

The conservative confectionery is the creation of Jeremy Boreing, co-CEO of far-right news site The Daily Wire. Boreing created his Jeremy’s Chocolate in reaction to chocolate king Hershey’s running a trans-supportive ad campaign for International Women’s Day in March.

Richardson claims he’s been locked out of his university email and barred from campus, with no communication from the school following his paper suspension.

The history prof likened his treatment to the Hollywood Ten and other victims of the Red Scare in the 1940s and 50s, when Communist panic overtook the country, and demagogues like Sen. Joseph McCarthy held sway in Congress.

“We’re basically being forced to take loyalty oaths,” Richardson hyperbolized. “If we cannot demonstrate our full commitment to the ideology, we will be purged. And I think I may find myself in that situation sooner rather than later.”

In addition to Fox News, the token gay professor’s cause has been taken up by chocolate-maker Boreing, who’s created a fresh graphic for his transphobic treat.

It’s now available in a new “micro-aggression size.”

“Give it to every kid you know this Halloween,” Boreing suggests, demonstrating his own “full commitment to the ideology.”

The chocolate bars cost $24.99 for four, plus shipping.

A college professor got suspended for handing out my delicious chocolate, so I’m making sure everyone can hand it out!

Pre-order your Jeremy’s Chocolate in our new micro-aggression size, and give it to every kid you know this Halloween.https://t.co/Ao0tFvGy82pic.twitter.com/FSI8joXav6 May 12, 2023

