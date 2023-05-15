‘Our children are gay and proudly African’: a mother’s plea to a president | Linda Mafu

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 15 May 2023

Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni led the fight against Aids. Now, he must set aside his country’s anti-LGBTQ+ bill and cement his legacy on human rights

A toxic wave of homophobia is surging across east Africa. It is crashing down in Uganda, where members of parliament recently passed a bill that makes being gay a crime punishable by death and not reporting homosexuality a criminal offence. The most common refrain echoed by the anti-gay movement is that homosexuality is “un-African”.

That belief is totally unfounded and ahistorical. As an African mother who has raised a gay child, it breaks my heart to hear such arguments. I know that my son and thousands of other children across Africa are both gay and fully, proudly African.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/may/15/our-children-gay-proudly-african-mothers-plea-uganda-president-museveni