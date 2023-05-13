Spice Girl Emma Bunton declares support for trans youth

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 13 May 2023 15:00 Hits: 2

“Baby Spice” has spoken. Or at least she has posted.

After actress Jamie Lee Curtis – a vocal trans ally and the mother of a trans daughter – posted on Instagram about LGBTQ+ rights, former Spice Girl Emma Bunton joined the conversation by reposting Curtis’s message to her story.

“I will say gay and I will protect trans kids,” the post declared in large, bold letters the colors of the trans and LGBTQ+ pride flags.

Get the Daily Brief The news you care about, reported on by the people who care about you. The news you care about, reported on by the people who care about you.

The post was referencing Florida’s infamous Don’t Say Gay legislation, which has inspired copycat bills around the country, as well as the numerous anti-trans bills making their way through state legislatures seeking to ban trans youth from access to gender-affirming care, as well as from playing women’s sports and from accessing the right bathrooms and locker rooms.

Bunton has long vocalized her support for LGBTQ+ people. In a 2019 interview with Gay Times, she credited the community with “100 percent” influencing the Spice Girls’ music.

“Thank goodness we’re living at a time where everyone is supporting each other so much more now,” she said. “I feel so thankful to them – when I write or when I perform, it feels on such a more open, different level. It’s so much more inclusive and special.”

And in 2022, Bunton’s fellow Spice Girl Melanie Chisholm, who performed in the group as Sporty Spice, proclaimed that the group not only stood for “girl power” but for “gay power” as well.

“The Spice Girls were about embracing individuality,” Chisholm said. “Everybody was invited into our gang. It wasn’t just Girl Power, it was Gay Power.”

“All the Spice Girls have always been aware of the support from the LGBTQI+ community” she said in a recent interview with Attitude. “We’ve never taken it for granted. Back then, it was very apparent we had many young gay male fans, including some who hadn’t come out or fully understood who they were. We really quickly wanted to change tack, from screaming about Girl Power, to being about inclusivity.”

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2023/05/spice-girl-emma-bunton-declares-support-for-trans-youth/