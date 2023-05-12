The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

‘We’re against LGBT’: Erdoğan targets gay and trans people ahead of critical Turkish election

Scant progress for women’s and LGBTQ+ rights in peril ahead of polls as president’s ‘family values’ rhetoric stokes culture war

At campaign rallies across Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has missed no opportunity to attack gay and trans people. “We are against the LGBT,” he told one rally near the Black Sea. “Family is sacred to us – a strong family means a strong nation.”

At another rally earlier this month, Erdoğan accused every party in Turkey’s opposition coalition of being LGBT.

