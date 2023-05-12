Councils call off drag storytime and LGBTQ+ events in Victoria after far-right threats

Category: Sex Hits: 3
Drag performer who had four IDAHOBIT events cancelled said councils felt they could not create a safe environment
Several councils across Victoria have quietly cancelled drag queen storytime and LGBTQ+ events after threats from far-right groups.
Last week Monash council cancelled a drag storytime event scheduled for International Day against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT) after angry protesters derailed a council meeting.Continue reading...
