Councils call off drag storytime and LGBTQ+ events in Victoria after far-right threats

Drag performer who had four IDAHOBIT events cancelled said councils felt they could not create a safe environment

Several councils across Victoria have quietly cancelled drag queen storytime and LGBTQ+ events after threats from far-right groups.

Last week Monash council cancelled a drag storytime event scheduled for International Day against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT) after angry protesters derailed a council meeting.

