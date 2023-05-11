New US blood donation rules allow more gay and bisexual men to give

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 11 May 2023

Gay and bisexual men in monogamous relationships can donate without abstaining from sex under updated FDA guidelines

Gay and bisexual men in monogamous relationships can give blood in the US without abstaining from sex under updated federal health guidelines that focus on donors’ behavior, not their sexual orientation.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidelines finalized on Thursday ease decades-old restrictions designed to protect the blood supply from HIV.

