Kennedy family reportedly unhappy with lesbian granddaughter’s IVF plans

Echoes of another royal family rift are reverberating with the news that some members of the Kennedy clan are displeased with JFK’s granddaughter Rose Schlossberg’s plans to have a baby with her wife, sources report.

The couple wed in 2022.

Like ex-pats Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Schlossberg, 34, and wife Rory McAuliffe, 32, stepped back from the limelight to live a quieter life in Southern California — Harry and Meghan in toney Montecito near Santa Barbara, the Kennedy couple in equally upscale Ojai, a few miles to the south.

For some of the famously Catholic Kennedys, Schlossberg’s choice of a woman for a spouse was problematic.

“Many of them are torn because they are devout Catholics,” insiders told Radar Online. “In fact, several of the relatives, including family matriarch Ethel Kennedy, refused to attend Rose’s wedding.”

Schlossberg is one of three JFK grandkids, and a dead ringer for her late grandmama, Jaqueline Kennedy Onassis.

While 65-year-old mom Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg, President Kennedy’s daughter and the current American ambassador to Australia, is said to be over the moon about a second grandchild, spies say other members of the American political dynasty don’t share her enthusiasm.

“Now, there are even more family conflicts about bringing a baby into a same-sex marriage,” one source said.

The couple are on the lookout for a sperm donor and will undergo in-vitro fertilization once they land the perfect dad.

“Their hope is to have a baby boy, which the couple would name John after both Rose’s late uncle, John F. Kennedy Jr., and grandfather,” said the insider.

“Still, some of her stuffier relatives remain uncomfortable with her family dynamic.”

Schlossberg and McAuliffe, 32, wed in California in 2022 after an eight-year courtship.

Rose is the older sister of Tatiana Schlossberg, 33, and Jack Schlossberg, 30.

