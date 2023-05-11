Gays Against Groomers says Target is grooming children with Pride clothing

Articles

Out anti-LGBTQ+ activist Jaimee Michell, who goes by “Gays Against Groomers” on social media, is trying to stir up anger about Target’s Pride collection.

In a video posted to the group’s Twitter account, a camera pans over some mannequins and clothing displays as a woman’s voice says, “Look at how ridiculous this is. F**king Target.”

The camera captures a t-shirt that says “Trans people will always exist!”, a pink t-shirt with the image of a woman laying on a bed with the words, “Busy thinking about girls”, a tote bag bearing the words “Chosen family is love”, some rainbow plushies, a string of rainbow-colored bulb lights, and rainbow-checkered athletic apparel.

“This is such bulls**t,” the woman says as the camera finds a pair of sandals. “LGBTQ-designed sandals for your kids to wear.”

The camera then settles upon a shirt showing artistic drawings of unclothed people — representing different pronouns, colors and body types. The shirt, although placed near the younger kids’ clothing, is listed on Target’s website as an adult t-shirt. It also does not show anything revealing on any of the drawings.

“Naked women on t-shirts at Target,” the woman exclaims before zooming her camera on the image upon the shirt of a smiling green person. The person has a bald, a buzzed head, and leg hair. “Oh, this might be a trans naked man on a t-shirt,” the woman says.

In the tweet accompanying the video, Gays Against Gromers wrote, “This is what you will find in the kid’s section of @Target. We urge you to take your business elsewhere. They are indoctrinating and grooming them with LGBTQ ideology. It is highly inappropriate and disturbing.”

“We hope there are enough parents out there that understand how wrong this is and show them that this garbage will not sell,” the tweet continued. “The only thing these people understand is money. Target deserves the Bud Light treatment. We will work to put the pressure on them.”

The “Bud Light treatment” likely refers to the right-wing backlash and boycott over the popular beer’s partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Jeremy Bowman, a contributing analyst at an investment advisory firm, told Newsweek that the boycott has been a financial “non-event” for Bud Light’s parent company Anheuser-Busch, noting that the total revenue generated by U.S. sales of the beer brand “isn’t much more than a drop in the bucket” for the global company.

Target’s Pride collection features designs from LGBTQ+ creators and touts the retailer’s ongoing work with the LGBTQ+ student advocacy organization GLSEN. Some of the children’s items from this year’s Pride collection include socks, baby onesies, and t-shirts featuring Pride flags, rainbows, or phrases like “I believe in you,” “It takes all kinds,” and “I am proud of you always.”

Many of the items don’t seem particularly queer and could blend in well among other non-Pride-themed apparel: colorful socks, rainbow-checkered bicycle shorts, or a baby jumper with the words “Be kind” and a smiley cloud rainbow embroidered in small on the left breast.

Gays Against Groomers is “against the sexualization, indoctrination, and medicalization of children.” In the past, Michell has compared gender-affirming health care to the Nazi’s cruel medical experiments on human subjects and also appeared on the show of since-fired Fox News bigot Tucker Carlson.

The group has also protested at an anti-LGBTQ+ rally alongside the so-called “parents’ rights” group Moms for Liberty and convinced a Miami school board to vote against any acknowledgment of LGBTQ+ History Month.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2023/05/gays-against-groomers-says-target-is-grooming-children-with-pride-clothing/