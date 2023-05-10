A Walgreens guard killed a Black trans organizer. His community wants answers

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 10 May 2023 10:00 Hits: 2

Death of Banko Brown, 24, sparks outrage and calls for resources for San Francisco’s unhoused queer youth: ‘My people aren’t free’

Banko Brown’s messages had become increasingly desperate in recent weeks. The 24-year-old San Francisco community organizer was often shy about his struggles, but now he told loved ones he was unable to get a housing spot he’d long been pursuing, had been turned away from multiple shelters, and was forced to sleep on the train.

Brown’s friends and family suspect he was severely exhausted and hungry on 27 April when a security guard at a downtown Walgreens confronted him for allegedly shoplifting – and fatally shot him. Brown, who was unarmed, had reportedly tried to take snacks from the store.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/may/10/banko-brown-death-san-francisco-walgreens