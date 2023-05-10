Lauren Boebert rages at school’s LGBTQ+ club: They’re “talking about sex with kids”!

Articles

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) is angry at a school in her state for having a Genders and Sexualities Alliance (GSA) available for kids.

She linked a Fox News story where the mother of a kid who attended a meeting said that an outside speaker came to the group to talk about LGBTQ+ identities. The student was allegedly told that she didn’t have to tell her parents that she attended the group’s meeting.

“Secret clubs at schools that talk about ‘sexuality’ and gender. This shouldn’t be allowed,” Boebert wrote.

“Just listen to how that sounds. Secret clubs talking about sex with kids. This has no place in Colorado, America or anywhere on earth.”

It’s hard to know what actually occurred at that May 4, 2021 GSA meeting. The only person speaking publicly about it – Erin Lee, the mother of a kid who went to the meeting – didn’t attend it herself and appears to be speaking from a place of bias against LGBTQ+ people. She claims her daughter was tricked into attending the GSA meeting.

With help from the far-right advocacy group America First Policy Institute, Lee is suing the Poudre School District in Colorado, saying that her parental rights were violated.

Her lawsuit states that the guest speaker “introduced concepts of gender fluidity and various types of sexual attraction” and that district policy allows “teachers to solicit students to attend after-school discussions on transgenderism and sexualities, and then encourages those children to keep these talks secret from their parents.”

The lawsuit also says that the school violates parents’ rights by not outing trans kids to their parents. District policy is that students are never outed to anyone “unless legally required to do so or unless the student has authorized such disclosure.”

The suit also says that it’s unfair that the school district only allows nonbinary and transgender students to have gender support plans. It is not clear from local reporting why Lee believes cisgender students need gender support plans.

The district isn’t commenting on the lawsuit but chief information officer Madeline Noblette said more generally: “We believe the district’s policies around supporting all students, including those who hold the LGBTQIA+ identity, align with current state and federal law. Those guidelines are publicly available on our website. By law, students have the right to be free from discrimination and have access to a safe and inclusive learning environment.”

While the district isn’t speaking on the matter, Lee is, and she’s been talking with anti-LGBTQ+ media like Fox News.

“She talked to them about polyamory,” Lee claimed about the guest speaker while appearing on Harris Faulkner’s show. She then claimed that the speaker made the kids adopt LGBTQ+ identities and promised them that the labels would make them want to die by suicide.

“She told them that these new labels that they had just adopted made them more likely to commit suicide and talked to them extensively about suicide,” Lee said

“She explained to my daughter that if she is not 100% comfortable in her female body, then she’s transgender,” Lee said in a video promoted by the anti-LGBTQ+ Twitter account Libs of TikTok. Being transgender is, of course, not merely feeling discomfort with one’s body.

“She then told the kids that parents aren’t safe, and that it’s OK to lie to them about where they are in order to attend this meeting,” Lee said, apparently unaware that she was acting like an unsafe parent and that her own daughter may have made up a story about being tricked into attending the GSA meeting.

On Twitter, some people expressed incredulity at what Boebert, Lee, and Fox News were saying.

