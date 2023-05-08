The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Trans pupils put school policies to test amid heated debate in England

Category: Sex Hits: 2

Headteachers want help on dealing with gender dysphoria but fear government guidance will be too rigid

Beth* is a teacher. She works in a typical state secondary school in the north of England where there are now 25 to 30 pupils questioning their gender. She also has a transgender daughter who came out aged 11, was referred to specialist NHS services at 12, began hormone blockers at 15 and started oestrogen a year later. She is on a three-year waiting list for adult services and hoping to undergo surgery.

At school Beth helps run an LGBTQ+ club in the lunch break to support pupils experiencing gender dysphoria – a mismatch between their biological sex and gender identity. “We have a number that are fully out with their parents and out with their friends. We also have a number of students that come to [the] club for support because they’re out at school, but they’re not out at home.”

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/society/2023/may/08/trans-pupils-put-school-policies-test-heated-debate-england

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version