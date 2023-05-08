The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

UK is a hostile environment for LGBTQ+ journalists, study suggests

Category: Sex Hits: 2

Most respondents report receiving online abuse and harassment, with many seeing their role as dangerous

LGBTQ+ journalists face a hostile environment in the UK, with most finding themselves the objects of online harassment and abuse, a study has suggested.

The research, which was commissioned by the Sir Lenny Henry Centre for Media Diversity (LHC), indicated that many saw their roles as dangerous and wanted more support from senior colleagues.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/media/2023/may/09/uk-hostile-environment-for-lgbtq-journalists-study-online-abuse-harassment

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version