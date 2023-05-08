UK is a hostile environment for LGBTQ+ journalists, study suggests

Articles

Published on Monday, 08 May 2023

Most respondents report receiving online abuse and harassment, with many seeing their role as dangerous

LGBTQ+ journalists face a hostile environment in the UK, with most finding themselves the objects of online harassment and abuse, a study has suggested.

The research, which was commissioned by the Sir Lenny Henry Centre for Media Diversity (LHC), indicated that many saw their roles as dangerous and wanted more support from senior colleagues.

