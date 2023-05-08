The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

North Dakota governor signs bill allowing teachers to ignore students’ pronouns

Measure also requires teachers to tell parents if student is trans and bars them from using bathroom matching their gender

North Dakota’s governor has signed a bill into law that allows public school teachers and state government employees to ignore the pronouns their transgender students and colleagues use, the governor’s office announced on Monday.

The new law, signed by the Republican governor, Doug Burgum, also requires teachers to tell a parent or legal guardian if the student is transgender. It also prohibits transgender students from using the appropriate bathroom without prior approval from a parent or guardian.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/may/08/anti-trans-bill-teachers-students-north-dakota

