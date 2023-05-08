The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

‘It’s amazing that I survived’: Dannii Minogue on X Factor mania, pop stardom and gay matchmaking

She has been a child TV performer, a Playboy model and a chart-topping singer. Now, the LGBTQ+ champion is hosting Britain’s first gay dating show

Dannii Minogue doesn’t know when she became a gay icon. “I don’t think anyone ever does,” she says. She has just finished washing iridescent rainbow paint off her eyelids and arm. “What I know is that I love the community and they love me back. And that’s where I leave it.”

Minogue’s coronation almost certainly took place some time between the early 90s, when she was one of the first bona fide pop stars to play G-A-Y nightclub in London,and this February, when she delighted crowds at Sydney WorldPride with her surprise duet with her sister, Kylie. Maybe it was when she sang at Pride in London in 1997, or when she posed naked except for a red ribbon on World Aids Day in 2004.

