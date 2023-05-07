Jeopardy! contestant ‘Whiskey Ginger’ urges host Ken Jennings to appear in drag

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 07 May 2023 19:00 Hits: 3

A drag edition of Jeopardy? That’s the future vision of Jeopardy! that contestant Kevin Belle may have in mind.

Belle, a three-time winner, recently urged host Ken Jennings to appear in drag in a future episode – and Jennings didn’t exactly sashay away from the idea.

Belle —a trail planner and part-time drag queen from Silver Spring, Maryland — told Jennings on a show that aired in late April that his drag alter-ego is a “spicy redhead” who goes by the name “Whiskey Ginger.” Belle’s drag persona also hosts trivia contests on Zoom.

Get the Daily Brief The news you care about, reported on by the people who care about you. The news you care about, reported on by the people who care about you.

“I picked it up during the pandemic,” Belle explained.

Belle describes himself on social media as a “trivia nerd” and “formerly reluctant cat dad,” as well as an “occasional drag queen.” He told Jennings that he thought an appearance by Jennings in drag might spice up Jeopardy! too.

“You’ve got a very talented makeup crew here, Ken, and I was hoping maybe one day we could convince you to do it here as well,” Belle suggested.

Jennings laughed at the idea but didn’t dismiss it.

“I was trying to think of a good Jeopardy!-themed drag name,” he said. “Maybe Della Double?”

“Miss Information might be nice too,” Belle volunteered.

“That’s nice,” Jennings replied. “I invite you to brainstorm, Kevin. This is not my world.”

On its official Instagram account, Jeopardy! invited fans to suggest names for Jennings’ drag persona. Commenters suggested Anne Sir, Formava Question, Cher DaClues, Gia Pardee, Kat deGorie, and Clue-ella DeVille.

As of May 2, Belle had won a three-day total of $42,798. He lost on his fourth try, which aired on May 3.

Belle had suggested Jennings’ drag makeover during his first appearance on the show, which was also the last episode before Jennings took a break and was replaced by co-host Mayim Bialik. According to the show’s producers, Jennings will be away for four months — plenty of time to come up with a spicy drag persona.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2023/05/jeopardy-contestant-whiskey-ginger-urges-host-ken-jennings-to-appear-in-drag/