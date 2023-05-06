Moms for Liberty, meet John Birch: the roots of US rightwing book bans

Category: Sex Hits: 4
Matthew Dallek, author of new book Birchers, sees plentiful precedent for censorship efforts in Republican states
Moms for Liberty is a Florida-based pressure group which campaigns for book bans in US public schools, an issue at the heart of the national debate as Republican-run states seek to control or eliminate teaching of sex education, LGBTQ+ rights and racism in American history.
But rightwing calls for school book bans are by no means a new phenomenon – and a look at the Moms for Liberty website indicates why.Continue reading...
