The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Moms for Liberty, meet John Birch: the roots of US rightwing book bans

Category: Sex Hits: 4

Matthew Dallek, author of new book Birchers, sees plentiful precedent for censorship efforts in Republican states

Moms for Liberty is a Florida-based pressure group which campaigns for book bans in US public schools, an issue at the heart of the national debate as Republican-run states seek to control or eliminate teaching of sex education, LGBTQ+ rights and racism in American history.

But rightwing calls for school book bans are by no means a new phenomenon – and a look at the Moms for Liberty website indicates why.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/books/2023/may/06/moms-for-liberty-john-birch-society-far-right-book-bans

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version