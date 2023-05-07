The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Met accused of ‘siding’ with far-right group in anti-drag act protest

Supporters of drag queen lodge complaint over police behaviour during latest ‘culture war’ confrontation

Police have been accused of “siding” with a rightwing group during violent protests over a drag act’s performance at a south London pub.

A formal complaint has been lodged over the behaviour of Metropolitan police officers during a demonstration organised by Turning Point UK (TPUK) against a storytelling session by drag queen That Girl at the Honor Oak pub in Lewisham.

